Striking Canadian union approves deal with GM
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月16日 / 晚上6点22分 / 5 天前

Striking Canadian union approves deal with GM

1 分钟阅读

MONTREAL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - General Motors Co. on Monday welcomed the ratification of a new four-year agreement by unionized workers at its SUV plant in Ontario, Canada, ending a near month-long strike.

The U.S. auto giant and the union reached a tentative deal on Friday. About 2,500 workers at the CAMI plant in Ingersoll walked off the job on Sept. 18 after GM rejected a union call to designate the factory as the lead production site for its popular Chevrolet Equinox model in North America. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Leslie Adler)

