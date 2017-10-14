FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Motors reaches tentative agreement with striking Canada auto workers
2017年10月14日

General Motors reaches tentative agreement with striking Canada auto workers

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Friday it has reached a tentative labour agreement with its striking workers at CAMI plant in Canada though the agreement is subject to member ratification.

Some 2,500 workers at GM’s CAMI plant in Ingersoll, in southern Ontario, walked off the job on Sept. 18 after the U.S. automaker rejected a union call to designate the factory as lead production site for the Equinox model in North America.

This week, the dispute ratcheted up when GM warned the union that it would start winding down production at the CAMI plant and ramp up Equinox output at two plants in Mexico unless workers called off their strike. (Reporting by Susan Taylor and Denny Thomas; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

