GM CEO Barra details plan for new EV family, lower-cost battery
2017年11月15日 / 下午3点27分 / 更新于 9 小时前

GM CEO Barra details plan for new EV family, lower-cost battery

1 分钟阅读

Nov 15 (Reuters) - General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra is expected to tell investors on Wednesday that the automaker plans to launch a new family of electric vehicles in 2021 with batteries that will cost about 30 percent less than those used on the current Chevrolet Bolt.

Barra’s presentation adds new details to what was known about GM’s aggressive electrification strategy.

GM’s shares were down 1.7 percent to $42.26 in mid-morning trade. (Reporting by Paul Lienert and Nick Carey in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

