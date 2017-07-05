FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
GM China says sales rebound in June, promises 10 models in H2
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月5日 / 凌晨5点46分 / 1 个月前

GM China says sales rebound in June, promises 10 models in H2

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Wednesday said sales rose in China in June after two consecutive months of decline, and promised to rebuild momentum in the world's largest car market with 10 new or refreshed models in the second half of 2017.

The U.S. automaker, China's second-largest foreign brand behind Volkswagen AG, sold 285,191 vehicles in June, 4.3 percent more than in the same month last year.

For January to June, sales declined 2.5 percent to roughly 1.8 million vehicles.

Overall sales in China's auto market surged by double-digits in 2016, helped by a tax cut on vehicles with engines of 1.6 litres or below. But that policy is now being phased out, leading to weaker sales.

"We are pleased with the strong demand across our brands in June," Matt Tsien, GM's China chief, said in a statement. "Over the next six months, we will be launching 10 new and refreshed models to build on our momentum."

The launches will include an all-new Buick Regal sport sedan and a station wagon under the made-for-China budget brand Baojun.

Sales growth for Japanese rivals Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd also rose in June.

Vehicle sales increased 3.7 percent in the first five months of the year, less than the 5 percent annual growth forecast by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

