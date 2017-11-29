FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM says Corvette super car will be priced at $119,995 and above
2017年11月29日 / 凌晨5点22分 / 2 天前

GM says Corvette super car will be priced at $119,995 and above

1 分钟阅读

LOS ANGELES, Nov 28 (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s 755-horsepower Corvette ZR1 super car will have a starting price of $119,995, with a convertible version from $123,995, its global product development chief, Mark Reuss, said on Tuesday.

The Corvette competes with Italian luxury sportscar Ferrari SpA in the elite, high-performance sports car segment, and is the opposite end of the automotive spectrum from the electric and self-driving cars GM is expected to highlight at an investor conference on Thursday.

Reuss revealed the price at an event ahead of the LA Auto Show. (Reporting by Joseph White Editing by Christopher Cushing)

