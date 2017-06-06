FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
Investors elect GM's board nominees, reject Greenlight slate
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月6日

Investors elect GM's board nominees, reject Greenlight slate

DETROIT, June 6 (Reuters) - General Motors Co shareholders on Tuesday elected all of the automaker's board nominees, handing a defeat to hedge fund Greenlight Capital which had proposed a plan to split the company's shares and a slate of three alternative board nominees.

Preliminary results showed that more than 91 percent of shareholders voted against Greenlight's proposed slate, according to GM officials at the automaker's annual shareholders' meeting. (Reporting By Nick Carey and Joseph White; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

