2 个月前
GM to open manufacturing facility in Arlington, add new jobs
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月16日

GM to open manufacturing facility in Arlington, add new jobs

路透新闻部

June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.

The new jobs are in addition to the 7,000 jobs and $1 billion in U.S. investments the company announced earlier this year. (bit.ly/2syfDoc)

GM estimated nearly 600 of the new jobs created in these facilities will replace work previously done outside the United States.

The supplier park will be operational in 2018, General Motors said. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

