1 个月前
GM says settles many lawsuits over ignition switches
2017年6月23日 / 晚上6点15分 / 1 个月前

GM says settles many lawsuits over ignition switches

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - General Motors Co has reached a settlement to resolve lawsuits by 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in many of its vehicles, lawyers for the automaker said in a court filing on Friday.

Terms of the settlement are confidential, but the accord could also resolve hundreds of state court claims, according to the filing.

Lawyers for GM and the plaintiffs are complete documentation of the agreement within the next month, the filing said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

