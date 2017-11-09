FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM schedules investor event to discuss 'an autonomous future'
2017年11月9日

Joseph White

1 分钟阅读

DETROIT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Thursday said it will outline “our vision for an autonomous future” in a webcast for investors on Nov. 30, the latest signal from the largest U.S. automaker that it intends to expand its efforts to put self-driving cars to commercial use.

GM’s announcement comes just days after Alphabet Inc’s Waymo self-driving car unit said it would launch within the next few months a robo-taxi service in a Phoenix suburb using minivans that would have no human driver in the front seat.

Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Leslie Adler

