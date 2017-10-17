FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM to test self-driving cars in N.Y. in early 2018 - Gov. Cuomo
中国日本
2017年10月17日

GM to test self-driving cars in N.Y. in early 2018 - Gov. Cuomo

1 分钟阅读

Oct 17 (Reuters) - General Motors Co plans to test vehicles in fully autonomous mode in New York state in early 2018, according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The planned testing by GM and its self-driving unit, Cruise Automation, will be the first by a Level 4 autonomous vehicle in the state, Cuomo said in a statement.

A level 3 car still needs a steering wheel and a driver who can take over if the car encounters a problem, while level 4 promises driverless features in dedicated lanes.

A level 5 vehicle is capable of navigating roads without any driver input and in its purest form would have no steering wheel or brakes.

GM and Cruise Automation will begin conducting tests in Manhattan with an engineer in the driver’s seat to monitor the performance, and a second person in the passenger seat, the statement said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

