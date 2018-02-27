FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 12:21 AM / 2 days ago

GM's S.Korean unit to resume wage talks with union on Wed - union official

1 分钟阅读

SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - General Motors’ South Korean unit plans to resume wage talks with its labour union on Wednesday, a union official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The annual wage negotiations, which started early this month, have been suspended after the U.S. automaker announced its plan to shut down one of its factories in South Korea and said it will decide the fate of the remaining factories in the coming weeks.

A GM Korea spokesman also confirmed the planned talks, saying he expects “meaningful progress” in future negotiations with its labour union.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin Editing by Stephen Coates

