GM's S.Korean unit to resume wage talks with union on Wed - union official

SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - General Motors’ South Korean unit plans to resume wage talks with its labour union on Wednesday, a union official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The annual wage negotiations, which started early this month, have been suspended after the U.S. automaker announced its plan to shut down one of its factories in South Korea and said it will decide the fate of the remaining factories in the coming weeks.

A GM Korea spokesman also confirmed the planned talks, saying he expects “meaningful progress” in future negotiations with its labour union.