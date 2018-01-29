FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 5:20 AM / 2 days ago

Google says invests in Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek

SINGAPORE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Google has invested in Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek, as part of its strategy to support and participate in the growth of Indonesia’s internet economy, Caesar Sengupta, a vice president at Google said in a company blog.

"This investment lets us partner with a great local champion in Indonesia's flourishing startup ecosystem, while also deepening our commitment to Indonesia's internet economy," Sengupta said in a post titled "Investing in Indonesia." bit.ly/2nmqPAf

This month, sources told Reuters that Alphabet’s Google , Singapore state investor Temasek and others were investing in Go-Jek as part of a $1.2 billion fundraising round, bolstering the Indonesian start-up in its battle with deep-pocketed rivals Grab and Uber. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

