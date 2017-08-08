FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GoDaddy quarterly revenue rises 22.3 percent
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月8日

GoDaddy quarterly revenue rises 22.3 percent

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 8 (Reuters) - GoDaddy Inc reported a 22.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as the website domain name provider expanded its customer base and earned more from each user, boosted by its acquisition of Host Europe Group.

Net income attributable to the company was $20.8 million, or 10 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $8.9 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $557.8 million from $456.2 million.

Average revenue per user rose 3.2 percent to $129 at the end of the quarter.

The company had bought peer Host Europe Group in December to expand its footprint in Europe. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

