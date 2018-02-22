FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中美关系
#比特币
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 22, 2018 / 9:20 PM / a day ago

GoDaddy reports 24 percent rise in quarterly revenue

1 分钟阅读

Feb 22 (Reuters) - GoDaddy Inc on Thursday reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as the web-hosting company expanded its customer base with its acquisition of Host Europe Group last year.

Net income attributable to the company was $92.6 million, or 54 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of $1.9 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $602.2 million from $485.9 million. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Uday Sampath Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below