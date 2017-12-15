FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Go-Jek acquires 3 companies to boost payment services
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
December 15, 2017 / 2:57 AM / 2 days ago

Indonesia's Go-Jek acquires 3 companies to boost payment services

2 分钟阅读

JAKARTA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Go-Jek has acquired three financial technology businesses, as it expands from ride-hailing and other mobile on-demand offerings into payments and other services.

Go-Jek has bought offline payments processing company Kartuku, online payment gateway Midtrans, and saving and lending network Mapan, the company said in a statement on Friday. The acquisitions will take its combined debit card, credit card and digital wallet transactions to close to $5 billion, it said.

The value of the acquisitions was not disclosed.

The acquisitions “will accelerate financial inclusion for millions of Indonesians and stimulate economic productivity throughout the country,” Go-Jek founder and chief executive officer Nadiem Makarim said.

Go-Jek, backed by private equity firms KKR & Co LP and Warburg Pincus LLC, competes with Uber Technologies and Singapore-based Grab to lure customers in the Southeast Asian market, home to 600 million people.

According to the statement, Go-Jek currently has 15 million weekly active users and processes 100 million transactions per month. (Reporting by Ed Davies; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Stephen Coates)

