Brazil's Gol sees aircraft occupancy rates rising in Q4

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA expects its occupancy rates to rise in the fourth quarter from a year earlier based on reservations for upcoming flights, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

In a presentation on third-quarter earnings, Gol included a slide projecting a 4 percentage-point rise in its October occupancy rate, a 1 percentage-point rise in November occupancy and a 2 percentage point rise in December occupancy. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)