Brazil's Gol swings to 2nd quarter loss

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, Brazil's largest domestic airline, reported a second-quarter net loss of 406.3 million reais ($129.9 million), down from a net profit of 309.5 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 25.4 million reais, compared to a negative result of 171.4 million reais in the second quarter of last year.