UPDATE 1-Shipper Golar LNG appoints Iain Ross as new CEO
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月21日 / 早上8点04分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-Shipper Golar LNG appoints Iain Ross as new CEO

1 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Shipping company Golar LNG Ltd said it has appointed Iain Ross as its new chief executive.

Ross succeeds Oscar Spieler, who was appointed as CEO last year after having previously led the company between July 2009 and June 2011.

Spieler was in charge of the company’s FLNG Hilli Episeyo project and is leaving after its delivery, but would remain with the group as executive adviser, the company said in a statement.

Ross has joined Golar from project delivery company WorleyParsons Ltd, Golar LNG said.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

