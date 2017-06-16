FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Gold Reserve gets $40 mln of $1.03 bln settlement deal with Venezuela
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月16日 / 晚上7点43分 / 2 个月前

Gold Reserve gets $40 mln of $1.03 bln settlement deal with Venezuela

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 16 (Reuters) - Gold Reserve Inc said on Friday it received $40 million from the government of Venezuela as part of a $1.03 billion settlement arbitrated by the World Bank for the termination of its Las Brisas gold concession in 2009.

Venezuela will pay the balance in installments over the next two years as part of an amended Settlement Agreement, the Canadian miner said.

The company said the settlement also includes the price agreed for the mining data related to the Brisas, one of the largest gold mines in Venezuela and in the world.

The miner, in August last year, had said Venezuela agreed to acquire the company's mining data for $240 million as part of a joint venture to exploit the Brisas mine. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below