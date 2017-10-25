FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Goldcorp 3rd-qtr profit soars 88 pct on income tax gain
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
2017年10月25日 / 晚上10点37分 / 更新于 1 小时前

UPDATE 1-Goldcorp 3rd-qtr profit soars 88 pct on income tax gain

1 分钟阅读

(Adds details on income tax gain)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Canadian gold producer Goldcorp Inc reported an 88 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by an increase in the company’s income tax recovery and higher earnings from its Peñasquito mine in Mexico.

The company produced 633,000 ounces of gold in the third quarter, down from 715,000 ounces it produced, a year earlier.

All-in sustaining costs to produce an ounce of gold in the quarter was $827, compared to $812 a year ago.

Goldcorp’s net earnings rose to $111 million, or 13 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $59 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

The miner had an income tax gain of $19 million in the reported quarter, compared with an expense of $30 million, last year.

The company reaffirmed its gold production outlook for 2017 at 2.5 million ounces. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

