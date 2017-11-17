FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Goldman wins dismissal of Primus Pacific lawsuit
2017年11月17日 / 晚上9点26分 / 更新于 7 小时前

BRIEF-Goldman wins dismissal of Primus Pacific lawsuit

1 分钟阅读

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Goldman sachs wins dismissal of lawsuit in u.s. By primus pacific partners over bank’s ties to malaysia prime minister -- court ruling New york state judge says lawsuit did not belong in his court, and should be heard in another forum Judge says all of the alleged wrongs stem from conduct in malaysia, and most witnesses and documents are also outside the united states Primus had claimed that goldman shortchanged it in connection with a merger transaction to curry favor with malaysia prime minister

