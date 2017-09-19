FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs names new chairman for Asia Pacific - memo
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月19日 / 凌晨1点28分 / 1 个月前

Goldman Sachs names new chairman for Asia Pacific - memo

1 分钟阅读

HONG KONG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named veteran banker Ken Hitchner as its new chairman and chief executive officer in Asia Pacific excluding Japan, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Hitchner, who joined Goldman’s corporate finance department in 1991 and worked in different roles after that, is currently president of the bank in the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, said the memo.

In his new role, Hitchner will be replacing Mark Schwartz, who retired from the bank at the end of last year, after having worked at Goldman for 27 years.

The memo also announced the appointments of James Paradise and Todd Leland as co-presidents of the bank in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan.

A spokesman for Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong confirmed the content of the memo. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

