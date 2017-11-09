FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CIC, Goldman Sachs establish China-U.S. industrial cooperation fund -U.S. State depart
2017年11月9日 / 凌晨3点11分 / 2 天前

CIC, Goldman Sachs establish China-U.S. industrial cooperation fund -U.S. State depart

1 分钟阅读

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China Investment Corp (CIC) and Goldman Sachs have signed a strategic agreement to establish a China and United States industrial cooperation fund on the sidelines of a state visit to Beijing by U.S. President Donald Trump.

CIC and Goldman’s new fund will target $5 billion in commitments to invest in U.S. companies in industries such as manufacturing, industrial, consumer and healthcare that have or can develop China business connections, the U.S. Department of State said in a release on Thursday. (Reporting by Matthew Miller; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

