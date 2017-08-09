FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman sees mixed path for dollar, not sustained weakness
2017年8月9日

Goldman sees mixed path for dollar, not sustained weakness

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - It is too early to declare the dollar is heading into a protracted decline despite experiencing a rough 2017 especially against the euro, Goldman Sachs analysts said on Wednesday.

"But we are not yet ready to call for sustained (dollar) weakness," Goldman Sachs senior economist Zach Pandl and chief emerging markets macro strategist Kamakshya Trivedi wrote in a research note. "Instead, we see a mixed outlook for the greenback, with gains against some crosses and losses against others." (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)

