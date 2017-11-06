FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Goldman names Stephanie Cohen as head of strategy
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月6日 / 晚上9点53分 / 更新于 17 小时前

MOVES-Goldman names Stephanie Cohen as head of strategy

Olivia Oran

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named investment banker Stephanie Cohen as its head of strategy, according to an internal memo on Monday.

Cohen, who has spent the past several years advising private equity firms on deals, replaces Stephen Scherr who will focus on his role as the head of Goldman’s banking arm.

Prior to her current role, Cohen managed the conflicts and business selection group for investment banking, as well as a number of groups across mergers and acquisitions. She joined Goldman in 1999 as an analyst and became managing director in 2008 and partner in 2014.

A Goldman spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Susan Thomas

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below