MOVES-Goldman Americas M&A co-head Feldgoise to retire -sources
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月28日 / 下午1点25分 / 1 个月内

MOVES-Goldman Americas M&A co-head Feldgoise to retire -sources

David French and Greg Roumeliotis

1 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - Stephan Feldgoise, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the Americas, is retiring on July 1, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Feldgoise, who has held the position since December 2015, will now work part-time as an advisory director to Goldman, the sources said.

Matt McClure, Americas M&A co-head, will remain in that role, the sources said, requesting anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

A two-decade veteran of Goldman Sachs, Feldgoise was previously head of M&A of the bank's natural resources group. He became managing director in 2005 and a partner in 2008. (Reporting by David French and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

