MOVES-Goldman names global head of financial, strategic investor M&A
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
January 8, 2018 / 3:36 PM / 更新于 21 hours ago

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named Dave Friedland as its new global head of financial and strategic investor mergers and acquisitions, a spokesman said on Monday.

Friedland, who was named a partner at the Wall Street bank in 2014, is currently the head of M&A for the real estate and consumer retail groups and also co-chairs the global fairness committee, according to a company memo.

He will keep his responsibilities in real estate M&A, the memo said.

He replaces Stephanie Cohen, who has joined the executive office as the firm’s chief strategy officer.

David Kamo will take on regional leadership of the division in the Americas and Antonio Gatti will take on a similar role in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the memo said.

Kamo joined Goldman as a managing director in 2016 while Gatti was named managing director in 2011. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai)

