UPDATE 1-Goldman Sachs chief risk officer Broderick to retire, Vince to replace: memo

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s chief risk officer, Craig Broderick, is set to retire in January after 32 years with the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Broderick will be replaced by Robin Vince, the bank’s treasurer. Beth Hammack, global head of short term rates trading, will take Vince’s role.

A Goldman Sachs spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Broderick joined Goldman in 1985 and held a number of different roles across the credit business before becoming chief risk officer. He was named managing director in 1998 and partner in 2000.

Goldman prides itself on the independence and power of its risk management staff. The firm’s risk managers are known for questioning the business decisions of bankers and traders. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)