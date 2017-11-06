FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Goldman Sachs chief risk officer Broderick to retire, Vince to replace: memo
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月6日 / 晚上6点48分 / 更新于 20 小时前

UPDATE 1-Goldman Sachs chief risk officer Broderick to retire, Vince to replace: memo

1 分钟阅读

(Adds details from memo)

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s chief risk officer, Craig Broderick, is set to retire in January after 32 years with the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Broderick will be replaced by Robin Vince, the bank’s treasurer. Beth Hammack, global head of short term rates trading, will take Vince’s role.

A Goldman Sachs spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Broderick joined Goldman in 1985 and held a number of different roles across the credit business before becoming chief risk officer. He was named managing director in 1998 and partner in 2000.

Goldman prides itself on the independence and power of its risk management staff. The firm’s risk managers are known for questioning the business decisions of bankers and traders. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below