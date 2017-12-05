FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman Sachs to add 250 jobs in Poland -FT
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
国际财经
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
深度分析
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月5日 / 上午10点26分 / 1 天前

Goldman Sachs to add 250 jobs in Poland -FT

1 分钟阅读

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs is looking to hire about 250 staff in Poland to expand its team there by almost 50 percent in 2018, the head of its Polish technology and operations office told the Financial Times.

The Wall Street bank plans to take its Polish headcount to between 750 and 800 from 525 by the end of next year, the report said.

The new jobs will be in operations and technology, risk management, treasury and human resources, the newspaper said.

U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase plans to hire more than 3,000 people in its new global operations centre in Poland.

Goldman Sachs is also set to sign a lease on a new office in Milan that will boost its presence in Italy as Britain prepares to leave the European Union, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Goldman Sachs did not respond to a request for immediate comment. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below