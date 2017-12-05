Goldman Sachs to add 250 jobs in Poland -FT

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs is looking to hire about 250 staff in Poland to expand its team there by almost 50 percent in 2018, the head of its Polish technology and operations office told the Financial Times.

The Wall Street bank plans to take its Polish headcount to between 750 and 800 from 525 by the end of next year, the report said.

The new jobs will be in operations and technology, risk management, treasury and human resources, the newspaper said.

U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase plans to hire more than 3,000 people in its new global operations centre in Poland.

Goldman Sachs is also set to sign a lease on a new office in Milan that will boost its presence in Italy as Britain prepares to leave the European Union, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Goldman Sachs did not respond to a request for immediate comment. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)