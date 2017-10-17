FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman expects to repurchase $8.7 bln worth of stock -CFO
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月17日 / 下午2点08分 / 4 天内

Goldman expects to repurchase $8.7 bln worth of stock -CFO

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc expects to spend $8.7 billion repurchasing shares from investors, Chief Financial Officer R. Martin Chavez said on Tuesday in the bank’s first-ever disclosure of a buyback target.

The figure is related to an annual regulatory stress test that Goldman and other major U.S. banks must undergo every year. Rivals typically detail their plans for dividends, stock buybacks and other capital uses when the U.S. Federal Reserve approves them, but Goldman historically has not.

Chavez disclosed the figure on a conference call to discuss third-quarter results with analysts. He did not provide a timeframe for the repurchases. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Susan Thomas)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below