FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 17, 2018 / 12:56 PM / a day ago

Goldman Sachs swings to loss on tax charge

1 分钟阅读

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Inc on Wednesday reported a quarterly loss, hit by a one-time charge of $4.40 billion from the sweeping tax code changes enacted by President Donald Trump.

Net loss applicable to shareholders was $2.14 billion or $5.51 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with profit of $2.15 billion or $5.08 per share last year. bit.ly/2Ba6H9f

Excluding the one-off charge and other items, the Wall Street bank recorded earnings per share of $5.68.

Analysts on average were looking for $4.91 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below