Goldman Sachs quarterly bond trading revenue drops 26 pct
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
Goldman Sachs quarterly bond trading revenue drops 26 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a decline in quarterly profit, as gains in investment banking were offset by a 26 percent drop in fixed-income trading revenue.

Revenue from trading bonds, currencies and commodities (FICC) fell to $1.45 billion. bit.ly/2gfWdgC

Net income applicable to common shareholders was $2.04 billion, or $5.02 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $2.10 billion, or $4.88 per share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $4.17 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported numbers were comparable.

Total revenue, including net interest income, rose 2 percent to $8.33 billion.

Goldman’s arch rival Morgan Stanley reported a higher profit, driven by its investment banking and wealth management businesses. However, fixed-income trading fell 20 percent to $1.2 billion.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr

