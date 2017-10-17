FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Goldman results top Wall Street view on smaller drop in bond trading
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月17日 / 中午12点13分 / 4 天前

UPDATE 2-Goldman results top Wall Street view on smaller drop in bond trading

3 分钟阅读

(Adds background on bond trading, analyst comment, share price)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc beat Wall Street estimates on a smaller-than-expected revenue decline at its struggling bond trading unit, gains in its private equity investments and higher fees from dealmaking.

Shares of the bank rose 1.07 percent to $245 in premarket trading.

Bond trading revenue fell 26 percent on subdued market volatility, but was much better than analysts’ expectations. Goldman reported a 40 percent slump in bond trading in the second quarter.

”After two quarters in a row severely missing Wall Street’s bond trading estimates, Goldman’s 26 percent decline did not look so bad, said Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski.

”While we did not see a sharp rebound in (bond) trading, one can, at a minimum, say that this quarter Goldman looked pretty much like everyone else,“ Kotowski wrote in a note to clients.”

Revenue from trading bonds, currencies and commodities (FICC) fell to $1.45 billion. bit.ly/2gfWdgC

Goldman’s major Wall Street rivals reported quarterly bond trading declines of 16 to 27 percent ahead of its report.

The bank’s core bond-trading unit has suffered three straight quarterly declines on low volatility and the bank has been looking for ways to shore up its FICC division.

Goldman has been trying to shift away from the bond-trading unit to more stable businesses like investment management and consumer lending, where it launched Marcus, an online platform in 2016.

Net income applicable to common shareholders was $2.04 billion, or $5.02 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $2.10 billion, or $4.88 per share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $4.17 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue, including net interest income, rose 2 percent to $8.33 billion, helped by investment banking and lending business. Analysts expected revenue of $7.54 billion.

Investing and lending revenue rose 34.7 percent to $1.88 billion, while revenue from investment banking rose 16.9 percent to $1.80 billion.

The lender’s return on equity was 10.9 percent. Analysts typically like to see a bank produce returns of at least 10 percent to meet its cost of capital

Goldman’s arch rival Morgan Stanley reported a higher profit, driven by its investment banking and wealth management businesses. (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena, Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below