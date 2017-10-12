FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs plans to expand Swiss investment bank - source
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月12日 / 下午2点50分 / 6 天前

Goldman Sachs plans to expand Swiss investment bank - source

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs wants to expand its investment bank in Switzerland and is in the process of upgrading its trading operations in Zurich to a branch from a representative office, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The bank hopes to receive the approval for the switch from Switzerland’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA, next year, the person said.

The Wall Street giant’s trading business in Switzerland is part of Goldman Sachs International, its European arm.

News of the Swiss expansion was reported earlier by Bloomberg News.

Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Joshua Franklin

