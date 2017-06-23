FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs global head of equity capital markets to retire - BBG
2017年6月23日 / 下午4点25分 / 1 个月前

Goldman Sachs global head of equity capital markets to retire - BBG

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 23 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Pierce will remain with Goldman Sachs as an advisory director and the investment banking division's client and business standards committee, according to the Bloomberg report. (bloom.bg/2syRZaW)

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

