Goodyear profit drops 59 pct on higher raw material costs
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月27日 / 中午11点50分 / 1 天前

Goodyear profit drops 59 pct on higher raw material costs

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the largest U.S. tire maker, reported a 59 percent drop in third-quarter profit, partly due to higher raw material costs.

Net income fell to $129 million, or 50 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $317 million, or $1.19 per share, a year earlier.

The company said it incurred about $12 million in hurricane-related costs in the quarter.

On an adjusted basis, Goodyear earned 70 cents a share.

Revenue rose 1.9 percent to $3.92 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

