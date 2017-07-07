FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Google says its service disruption issue resolved
2017年7月7日 / 凌晨1点34分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-Google says its service disruption issue resolved

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Recasts with outage now resolved)

July 6 (Reuters) - Some of Alphabet Inc's Google services including, Admin Console, Calendar and Hangouts, suffered some service disruption on Thursday but the outages have now been resolved, according to Google service status page.

The status page also said that "the problem with Google Drive should be resolved." (bit.ly/2tvD8wI)

Earlier on Thursday reports of an issue with Google services were being investigated. Google Drive faced a similar disruption issue early in January this year. (Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

