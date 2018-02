Feb 9 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google will begin using content from Getty Images within its products and services as part of a multi-year licensing partnership, the photo agency said on Friday.

Getty did not provide any more details.

Reuters News, owned by Thomson Reuters Corp , competes with Getty to sell and distribute pictures. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengalurul; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)