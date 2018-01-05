FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GoPro cuts 200-300 jobs in aerial products unit - TechCrunch
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
深度分析
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
汇市一周综述：全球同步“制造”上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
深度分析
汇市一周综述：全球同步“制造”上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 5, 2018 / 2:20 AM / a day ago

GoPro cuts 200-300 jobs in aerial products unit - TechCrunch

1 分钟阅读

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Action camera maker GoPro Inc is cutting about 200 to 300 jobs in its aerial products division this week, technology news website TechCrunch reported on Thursday.

The job cuts are part of a bigger restructuring in the company, TechCrunch reported, citing a letter sent to impacted employees. tcrn.ch/2CEcEAS

The employees were relieved from duties on Thursday, but will continue to be on the company’s payroll until Feb. 16, TechCrunch reported, citing sources.

GoPro — whose cameras are worn by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies — has been struggling in recent years as cheaper rivals emerge and smartphones feature increasingly advanced cameras.

GoPro did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below