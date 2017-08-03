FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
GoPro reports smaller quarterly loss as cost cuts pay off
2017年8月3日

GoPro reports smaller quarterly loss as cost cuts pay off

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - GoPro Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday as the action-camera maker reined in costs as part of its goal to return to profitability in 2017.

The company, whose cameras are worn by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies, said revenue rose to $296.5 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $220.8 million, a year earlier.

GoPro's net loss narrowed to $30.5 million, or 22 cents per share, from $91.8 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's operating expenses declined 35.5 percent to $130.6 million. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

