GoPro reports 37 pct rise in revenue
图片Reuters TV
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 晚上8点14分 / 更新于 8 小时前

GoPro reports 37 pct rise in revenue

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Action camera-maker GoPro Inc reported a 37 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, boosted by increasing demand for its cameras and drones that helped reduce inventory ahead of the holiday season.

The company reported a net income of $14.7 million, or 10 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $104.1 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

GoPro — whose cameras are worn by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies — said revenue rose to $329.8 million from $240.6 million. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

