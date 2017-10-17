FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ex-Dreyfus trader to head Sierentz Global Merchants Ukraine -registry
2017年10月17日 / 下午4点33分 / 4 天前

UPDATE 1-Ex-Dreyfus trader to head Sierentz Global Merchants Ukraine -registry

1 分钟阅读

(Adds detail, background)

KIEV, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Grain trading house Sierentz Global Merchants registered a subsidiary in Ukraine last week to be headed by former Louis Dreyfus trader Lamprakis Lazos, a government registry showed.

Several sources have previously said that a group of ex-Louis Dreyfus traders who quit the business in late August were planning to launch a new business targeting the Ukrainian market, with one source pointing to Sierentz.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest grain exporters, shipping corn and wheat in competition with the European Union and United States.

Sierentz is controlled by members of the Louis-Dreyfus family, but distinct from the historic group Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC).

Lazos, who was formerly in charge of Black Sea and Balkans at LDC, did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Natalia Zinets and Alessandra Prentice in Kiev, Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by David Goodman)

