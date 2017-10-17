FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Dreyfus trader to head Sierentz Global Merchants Ukraine -registry
图片Reuters TV
2017年10月17日 / 下午3点08分 / 4 天内

Ex-Dreyfus trader to head Sierentz Global Merchants Ukraine -registry

1 分钟阅读

KIEV, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A grain trading firm called Sierentz Global Merchants Ukraine was registered on Oct. 9, headed by former Louis Dreyfus trader Lamprakis Lazos, a Ukrainian government registry showed.

The registry showed that the Ukrainian firm was linked to Sierentz Global Merchants in Switzerland.

Several sources had said earlier this month that a group of ex-Louis Dreyfus traders including Lazos were planning to launch a new business targeting the Ukrainian market.

One of the sources had linked the project to Sierentz Global Merchants, which was registered last month in Switzerland.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Natalia Zinets and Alessandra Prentice in Kiev, writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide

