UK brokerage LXM joins Athens bourse, says confident in Greek economy
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
2017年11月30日 / 下午5点19分

UK brokerage LXM joins Athens bourse, says confident in Greek economy

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - British brokerage LXM Group has registered for trading with the Athens Stock Exchange, joining a handful of foreign banks in what it described on Thursday as a statement of confidence in the Greek economy.

Greece is gradually recovering from a deep recession that shrank its economy by a quarter and drove unemployment to record highs, and hopes are rising that it will be able to emerge successfully from years of bailouts.

“The Greek economy is reaching a crucial turning point,” said Petros Mylonas, head of southern Europe at LXM. “With recent robust fiscal performance, improving growth dynamics and strong momentum on the reform front, Greece is an exciting market to be in.”

The move will allow LXM to carry out stock transactions directly without going through a local brokerage.

Seven foreign entities - including UBS, Bank of America, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank - are now registered for trading with the exchange.

The Athens Stock Exchange index is down 86 percent from a pre-financial crisis peak in 2007. It has partially recovered from a low of around 421 in February 2016 and closed at 740.20 on Thursday. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

