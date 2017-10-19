FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece sees no fiscal impact from deal with U.S. over F-16 jets
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 上午11点11分 / 2 天内

Greece sees no fiscal impact from deal with U.S. over F-16 jets

2 分钟阅读

ATHENS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A potential deal with the United States to upgrade Greece’s F-16 fighter jets is not expected to have a fiscal impact and should not cause concern to the country’s EU lenders, Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said after meeting Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the White House this week that the two countries were in talks over a potential sale to upgrade dozens of F-16 aircraft in Greece’s Air Force.

“It (the deal) is not expected to impact in any way the country’s fiscal progress,” Tzanakopoulos told reporters, adding that Athens was ready to brief the Commission, if it requested any details. “There is no reason for any concern,” he said.

Discussions have progressed but the deal over the Lockheed Martin jets has not yet been sealed, he said. It is not expected to cost Greece more than 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), an amount which would be paid in annual installments over a decade. ($1 = 0.8458 euros) (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below