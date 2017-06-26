Greece relaunches tender to sell majority stake in gas grid

ATHENS, June 26 (Reuters) - Greece on Monday relaunched a tender for the sale of a majority stake in its natural gas grid operator DESFA, the country's privatisation agency said.

Under its latest international bailout, Greece has agreed to sell state assets including a 66 percent stake in DESFA. It aims to conclude the divestment by the end of the year.

Italy's SNAM has said it was interested in buying the stake.

A previous 400 million euro ($448 million) deal to sell the stake to Azerbaijan's SOCAR fell through last November after Athens raised DESFA's tariffs by less than SOCAR had expected and SOCAR demanded a lower price. ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by David Goodman)