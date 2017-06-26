FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
Greece relaunches tender to sell majority stake in gas grid
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月26日 / 下午3点43分 / 1 个月前

Greece relaunches tender to sell majority stake in gas grid

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ATHENS, June 26 (Reuters) - Greece on Monday relaunched a tender for the sale of a majority stake in its natural gas grid operator DESFA, the country's privatisation agency said.

Under its latest international bailout, Greece has agreed to sell state assets including a 66 percent stake in DESFA. It aims to conclude the divestment by the end of the year.

Italy's SNAM has said it was interested in buying the stake.

A previous 400 million euro ($448 million) deal to sell the stake to Azerbaijan's SOCAR fell through last November after Athens raised DESFA's tariffs by less than SOCAR had expected and SOCAR demanded a lower price. ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by David Goodman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below