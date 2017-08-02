FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
UPDATE 1-Barclays leases more office space in Dublin ahead of Brexit
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 上午9点51分 / 9 天前

UPDATE 1-Barclays leases more office space in Dublin ahead of Brexit

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on Dublin and Brexit)

DUBLIN/LONDON Aug 2 (Reuters) - Barclays has signed a lease agreement for more office space in Dublin as the bank prepares to expand its operations in the Irish capital to cope with the impact of Britain's exit from the European Union.

Green REIT, an Irish real estate development trust, said it had agreed a 20-year lease agreement to let two-and-a-half floors covering 3,437 square metres to the British lender in central Dublin, adjacent to the main shopping area of Grafton Street.

The bank will pay around 2.35 million euros ($2.8 million) in rent a year for the space.

Dublin and Frankfurt are emerging as the preferred choices so far for banks to relocate some of their London operations to as Britain prepares to leave the EU in March 2019.

Barclays said last month that it was in talks with Irish regulators about extending its activities in Dublin.

It already has a licensed entity in Dublin, Barclays Bank Ireland, employing around 100 people, which has a licence to conduct mainly corporate banking activities. It intends to extend the range of that licence so it can continue serving clients once Britain leaves the bloc.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which is one of Green REIT's current tenants in Dublin, has picked the Irish city to be its new EU headquarters.

JP Morgan Chase agreed in May to buy a building with room for 1,000 staff in Dublin's docklands area.

The U.S. bank has said it will use Frankfurt as the legal headquarters of its EU operations after Brexit, but that jobs will likely be spread across the bloc with some in Dublin. ($1 = 0.8445 euros) (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong and Padraic Halpin; editing by Simon Jessop/Keith Weir)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below