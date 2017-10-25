FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GrubHub beats profit estimates as acquisitions provide boost
2017年10月25日 / 下午1点06分 / 更新于 15 小时前

GrubHub beats profit estimates as acquisitions provide boost

2 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - GrubHub Inc’s profit and revenue topped analysts’ estimates in the third quarter, as the online food delivery benefited from buying rivals that gave it more customers and increased its restaurant base.

GrubHub said on Wednesday it had 9.81 million active diners in the quarter ended Sept. 30, up nearly 28 percent from a year earlier and topping analysts’ average estimate of 9.57 million diners, according to research firm FactSet.

Chicago-based GrubHub defines active Diners as the number of unique customer accounts from which an order has been placed in the past twelve months.

The company earlier this year bought Yelp Inc’s online food delivery platform Eat24, adding to a list of acquisitions that include Foodler Inc and OrderUp.

The company’s acquisition spree comes as GrubHub faces stiff competition from bigger entrants to online food delivery such as Amazon.com, Uber, and more recently, Facebook Inc.

GrubHub said third-quarter net income attributable to common stockholders slipped to $13 million or 15 cents per share, from $13.2 million or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 28 cents per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of 24 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 32 percent to $163.1 million, edging past analysts’ expectations of $159.7 million.

GrubHub also forecast revenue of $197 million to $205 million for the quarter ending December. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

