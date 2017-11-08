FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's BTG Pactual net income, revenue rise in third quarter
频道
专题
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
中国财经
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
深度分析
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月8日 / 凌晨12点24分 / 1 天前

Brazil's BTG Pactual net income, revenue rise in third quarter

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Grupo BTG Pactual SA on Tuesday reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly adjusted net income to 758 million reais ($232 million), as the country showed signs of recovering from the worst recession in a century.

Latin America’s largest independent bank almost doubled its revenue to $1.65 billion in the third quarter, mainly due to a sharp rise in sales and trading revenue, as Brazilian stocks and currency rose on expectations for progress in structural reforms and the first signs of a pickup in economic activity.

Return on equity jumped to to 16.5 percent from 13.3 percent in the second quarter. Assets rose 7 percent to 136.8 billion at the end of September.

For most of 2016, BTG Pactual reduced assets and dismantled profitable trading positions to cope with fund withdrawals stemming from a corruption probe ensnaring founder André Esteves. ($1 = 3.2713 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Richard Chang)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below