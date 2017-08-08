FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina's Grupo Galicia posts 2nd-quarter profit of $110 mln
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月8日

Argentina's Grupo Galicia posts 2nd-quarter profit of $110 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia SA on Tuesday reported a net profit of 1.8 billion pesos($110.3 million) for the second quarter, 33.5 percent higher than the same period last year.

That was slightly higher than analysts' expectations in a Reuters survey. For the first half of the year, the group posted a net profit of 3.4 billion pesos. Grupo Financiero Galicia controls Banco Galicia, Argentina's largest domestic bank by loans and deposits.

$1 = 16.63 Argentine pesos on June 30, 2017 Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Leslie Adler

