Argentina's Grupo Galicia posts 2nd-quarter profit of $110 mln

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia SA on Tuesday reported a net profit of 1.8 billion pesos($110.3 million) for the second quarter, 33.5 percent higher than the same period last year.

That was slightly higher than analysts' expectations in a Reuters survey. For the first half of the year, the group posted a net profit of 3.4 billion pesos. Grupo Financiero Galicia controls Banco Galicia, Argentina's largest domestic bank by loans and deposits.